Delhi: Pregnant woman accuses in-laws, husband of setting her on fire, DCW issues notice to police

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A horrific incident came to light from North West Delhi where a seven-month pregnant woman alleged that she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws.

The victim alleged that after she refused to return the jewellery which she got at her wedding from her in-laws, her husband burnt her.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in the Safdarjung hospital.

The Delhi police informed that the victim is seven months pregnant and has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

"Injured Khusboo is seven months pregnant and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital. Her husband Veer Pratap had also suffered burn injuries. As per the victim's statement, she was burnt after a boy threw paint thinner into a bonfire near which she was sitting," the police said.

The Delhi Police also stated that the victim's brother alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and was burnt by them. The case was brought to the notice of SDM Narela.

The victim in her statement said, "We got married in April 2022 and I am pregnant now. My husband burnt me with paint thinner after I refused to return the jewellery his family had gifted me during our wedding ceremony."

Meanwhile, the victim's husband who has also suffered several burns, said, "We were sitting beside the fire, and as it emanated smoke a boy put thinner into the fire to re-ignite it. Immediately the flames got big and her (Khusboo) suit and my pant caught fire. I didn't do anything that she is accusing me of."



Delhi Police has said that no arrest has been made yet in the case.

"FIR to be registered under sections 307 and 498A IPC. The woman's (who has accused her husband of burning her in Bawana) husband is still in the hospital due to burn injuries. Therefore, no arrest has been made as of now," said Delhi Police.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking details of the FIR and arrest of the accused in the case where a seven-month pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by in-laws and husband in Bawana.

"In Bawana, 7 months pregnant woman was burnt by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol. The girl suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crime is increasing in Delhi," tweeted Maliwal.

The commission also informed that they provide all possible help to the victim.

According to a DCW official the horrifying incident took place on January 6 after which a complaint was received regarding the attempt to murder a 26-year-old woman by her husband and in-laws.

"The survivor's brother has informed the Commission that his family lives in Tikri Kalan in Delhi and his sister was married to the accused 8 months ago who lives in Bawana. He has stated that his sister's husband and in-laws started harassing her immediately after her marriage," said DCW in an official statement.

"The victim's brother has also alleged that on January 6, his sister's husband and in-laws set her on fire. The Commission has been informed that the survivor was into the seventh month of pregnancy, and is currently admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in a serious condition," said DCW in an official statement.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested and detailed action taken report in the matter, till January 12. (ANI)

