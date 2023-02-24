Delhi: Pregnant woman, live-in partner snatch mobile; partner nabbed after scanning 150 CCTVs

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested the live-in partner of a pregnant woman after the duo allegedly snatched a mobile phone in Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

The arrested man has been identified as Ravi Vikas, a resident of Karol Bagh, and was found to be involved with the woman in over a dozen incidents of crime, the police said.

"The duo is a part of 'Bunty Babli Gang' and the man was arrested after scanning 150 CCTV cameras," the police said.

According to police, the woman gave birth to a child a day after the snatching incident.

Upon the instance of accused Ravi, seven stolen scooters were recovered from different places in Delhi.

According to police, the duo was involved in 14 criminal cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain, said, "On February 20, an incident of snatching was reported in Police Station (PS) Karol Bagh wherein the complainant stated that his phone was snatched by a man and a woman riding on a scooter."

"Accordingly, a case under sections 356, 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS Karol Bagh. An investigation was taken up thereafter," the DCP added.

The team had a long talk with the complainant to ascertain the details of the incident, and clues about the accused persons, the police said.



The police team procured the CCTV footage of the route and analyzed it thoroughly to trail the route taken by the accused person to escape.

The photograph of the accused person was extracted from the CCTV footage and circulated to the informers to establish their identities, the police added.

According to police, later it surfaced through local intelligence that the accused persons belong to the notorious 'Bunty Babli Gang' and have been involved in multiple cases of theft and snatching.

The information was further developed and the identity of the person driving the scooter was established as Ravi Vikas.

The scooter on which the duo was riding at the time of the commission of the offence was also found stolen from Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road, the police said.

On February 20, the police team searched about 250 local jhuggis and after diligent efforts, the team was successful in nabbing Ravi Vikas, a resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi, claimed officials.

On sustained interrogation, Ravi confessed to his crime and disclosed that he committed the crime along with his partner (the pregnant woman, age 21), the police said.

According to police, the pregnant woman was found admitted to lady Hardinge Hospital, Delhi where she delivered a baby on February 21.

Ravi further disclosed that he was a drug addict. He also has expertise in opening the locks of scooters in a small span of three minutes only. He stated that the duo used to commit crimes to fulfil their illegal needs, the police said.

According to police, Ravi hails from Nepal and lived with his associates in Siddhi Pura, Kishan Ganj, Delhi. (ANI)

