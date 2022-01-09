Delhi: Preparations in full swing at vaccination centres for COVID-19 precautionary dose

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at vaccination centres in the national capital for administering COVID-19 precautionary dose, which is scheduled to commence from January 10.

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination centre.

For the precautionary dose in the national capital, most of the centres are same where vaccination is already taking place.

At present, a total of 17 centers are running in the Civil Lines sub-division. One of these is MCD School Aruna Nagar, where precautionary dose will be administered.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Civil lines said, "Health care workers, frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will be given a precautionary dose from tomorrow and we have made all the preparations for it."

"Since vaccination is already going on, there is no need to do much differently. The procedure for the prescription dosage is the same as that of the pre-released vaccinations. We just have to inform the eligible people about where they will get the prescription dose. The health staff and other staff working at the centers are also fully aware of this," he said.



He further said that the eligible population can go to any vaccination centre and can take the dose.

"They can go to any vaccination centre for the precautionary dose, but they have to make sure they take the same vaccine they were administered earlier. Here at MCD School we only have Covishield vaccine, but other centres do have Covaxin too. People can register through CoWin portal However, precaution dose will be administered with a gap of nine months after the second dose," he added.

Ankita, the nodal in-charge at MCD School vaccination centre said that whatever is basic regarding the prescription dose, it will be updated on the vaccine portal.

"The important thing is that there should be a gap of 9 months between the second dose and the precautionary dose. Such eligible health care workers, frontline workers and co-morbid people above 60 years of age can take the online slot or register for walk-in and take the precautionary dose," said Ankita.

Meanwhile, The registration for 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 went live on the Co-WIN platform on Saturday.

Union Health Ministry had earlier said that there is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose

The senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose. (ANI)

