Delhi: Preparations underway ahead of Christmas at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church ahead of Christmas. The festival was not celebrated for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary to the archbishop of Delhi Rev Fr Ajeet Patrick, said, "It is sad that we were not able to celebrate Christmas last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We celebrated Christmas in our hearts. It is a celebration within where we relate ourselves to God and we feel that our saviour Jesus Christ has taken birth in our hearts."

"This year we are glad that at least we can gather together as a community and pray together and worship God. Celebrate this occasion of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, but of course, we are aware of another threat of Omicron. So, we are making all the preparations according to the protocols," Patrick said.



Talking about protocols and how Christmas will be celebrated, Patrick informed that the Church will follow the protocols set by the government.

"The celebrations will be different. Earlier when we used to celebrate Christmas with big gatherings. Almost thousands of people used to come, but this year it is not as such. We have a very small gathering of maybe 50-100 people and the mass will take place in the church itself," he said.

Neha Robert, one of the devotees said, "These past two years have been tough for everybody. This pandemic charged over to the entire universe, but as you talk about Christmas, it was not celebrated in the churches, but yes, it was celebrated in all the houses. In fact, this pandemic has done a very good thing that is now there is a church which has opened in every house now. So, everybody is sitting in their houses doing online prayers. Now that they have opened the churches, we are happy because this is his house and we can come and pray. It's altogether a different experience."

Amit Robert, another devotee said, "It's pretty excited. I think this year has been fabulous for most of us. The situation has been bad in the past, but we are happy and delighted by God's grace that we are getting this opportunity to celebrate Christmas this year. We are trying to maintain social distance knowing that omicron is emerging. Keeping that in mind, it's good to have people around because that is what Christmas is about celebrating with family and friends and praying and worshipping. It's exciting for all of us and getting the opportunity to celebrate this year." (ANI)

