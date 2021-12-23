Delhi prepared to handle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases daily, says CM Kejriwal amid Omicron scare

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid the threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi government is prepared to handle one lakh COVID-19 cases daily and has created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests every day.

Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials on COVID-19, Kejriwal urged people to stay at home in isolation and not to rush hospital if they experience mild symptoms.

"We have created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as one lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We are strengthening our home isolation management protocol."

"We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to the hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is increasing the manpower and also arranging 15 oxygen tankers.

"We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," said the Delhi CM.

He further said that according to the serosurvey 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies.

"We think that in Delhi we will not see a surge in cases this time because according to the sero survey 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies. 99 per cent have received their first dose of the vaccine while more than 70 per cent are administered with second doses. We think that the cases will be less but if we see a surge then we are ready to handle it," he added.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 64 Omicron cases in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to all District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi.

The DDMA has also issued orders to enforce the 'No Mask, No Entry' rule at shops and workplaces. (ANI)