Delhi: Prisoner dead after scuffle with inmates in Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A 20-year-old prisoner of Tihar jail died after a brawl with the inmates, informed the officials on Wednesday.

The brief scuffle took place between two inmates in a barrack in Central Jail number 5 on August 22.

The deceased has been identified as Samir Khan who was lodged in a case of robbery.

"The two exchanged a few punches with each other, after which one of them viz. inmate Samir Khan suddenly collapsed, apparently due to injury suffered in the head, though there were no visible injuries. The whole incident is captured on CCTV," said prision official.

The other co-inmates called out for help after Samir collapsed and he was taken to the jail dispensary from where he was referred to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



The 20-year-old was a resident of the Bhalaswa Dairy area.

The officials also informed that the inquest proceedings were being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate.

Earlier on July 29, a Delhi Court recently directed the Director General (DG) of Prison Tihar to install CCTV cameras in the rooms of Jail Superintendents and Deputy Jail superintendents. The court has also directed the DG to file the compliance report.

While directing DG prison the court observed "Installation of CCTV Cameras in offices of Superintendent /Deputy Superintendent in Jails would rather dispel any false allegations against jail officials. It will further reflect transparency in the functioning of these offices."

This direction has been passed in view of allegations of the beating of an inmate in the room of the deputy jail superintendent on March 27, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri of Saket Court said, "I direct DG, Prisons, Tihar Jail to get installed CCTV cameras inside offices of Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent and to preserve CCTV recording as done for other parts of the jail as per rules/procedures." (ANI)

