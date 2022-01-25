Delhi prisoners to receive yoga training for their physical, mental wellbeing

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): In order to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of inmates, Delhi Prisons signed an MoU with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) on Tuesday.





The MoU was signed in the presence of Sandeep Goel, DG (Prison) and Dr Ishwar V Basvaraddi, Director MDNIY at Prison Headquarters, Tihar. Other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

According to the MoU, MDNIY aims to provide Foundation Course in Yoga (1-month duration) to over 10,000 inmates of Delhi Prison, subject to their will over the coming months. For this, MDNIY will provide 20 yoga teachers who will also train some inmates as Master Yoga Trainers who will then train other inmates too.

These basic yoga courses will not only keep the inmates physically and mentally fit but also help them in their reformation, rehabilitation and re-integration. Those inmates who undergo yoga trainers course can also look for employment opportunities in yoga teaching after coming out of jail, said Delhi Prisons. (ANI)

