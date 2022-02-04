Delhi Private company employee who fled with Rs 23 lakh arrested

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A man who allegedly absconded with Rs 23 lakh from a Delhi-based company has been arrested Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrest was made on Thursday.

"Team of Mundka Police Station, Outer District has arrested the accused namely Nanhe Lal. A sum of Rs 21,50,000 out of Rs 23,00,000 has been recovered from his possession," Delhi Police said.

On January 29 based on a complaint by Munish Sangar, who runs an Import/Export company in the Mundka area of Delhi filed a complaint against Nanhe Lal accusing him of fleeing with Rs 23 lakh he had been tasked to collect.



Lal has been working in Sangar's company since 2018.

It is alleged that Nanhe Lal had collected the Rs 23 lakh money from Chandni Chowk but did not turn it over to his employer and went missing.

The police filed a case under 408 of IPC at Mundka Police Station and began an investigation.

After police raided the accommodation in Rohini where Lal was living as a tenant and after not finding him there a police team was sent to his native village at Uttar Pradesh. The accused's father informed police that Lal had visited them but had returned to Delhi.

Thereafter, raids were conducted at his known location in Uttar Pradesh and several places in Delhi and finally Nanhe Lal was arrested. (ANI)

