Delhi: Property dealer shot at in Nihal Vihar by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi (India) Jun 6 (ANI): A property dealer was allegedly shot at in the Nihal Vihar area of the national capital by three unidentified assailants, the police said on Thursday.

The victim identified as 30-year-old Narendra Sharma was a property dealer by profession.

"Sharma was going in his Maruti Swift Dzire car when three unidentified persons on a Splendour motorcycle started chasing him from Ram Park area. When he reached near Hanuman Mandir in Nihal Vihar, they fired six rounds at Sharma's car," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Western, Seju P Kuruvilla.

The interrogation revealed that personal enmity was the motive behind the attack. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

