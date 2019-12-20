Delhi: Protest against CAA continues at Jama Masjid

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters are protesting outside the Jama Masjid here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Earlier in the day, in view of the ongoing protest, the people who came to offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque were not allowed to enter the mosque without valid identity proofs.

A large number of people turned up in the Jama Masjid area in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and raised slogan denouncing the newly-enacted law.

Protesters carried posters of nationalist leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar and demanded that the new law be withdrawn. Slogans like 'Aazadi' and 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' were raised by the protestors.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)