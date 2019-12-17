Delhi: Protest held outside Tihar jail demanding hanging for accused in Nirbhaya case

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Protestors with placards and noose in their hands gathered outside Tihar jail on Monday to press for their demands for an early death sentence to the accused in the Nirbhaya case.

Expressing their discontent over alleged delay in the execution of capital punishment to the accused in the case of brutal rape of the 23-year-old paramedical student, who was raped in a moving bus, exactly seven years ago, the protestors demanded justice for the victim.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestor Yogita Bhayana said, "Today is December 16, there have been speculations about when the accused in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged. We want Nirbhaya to get justice. It would have been a relief for her soul if the accused were hanged today."

"I have written to the DG in Tihar jail that if executioner is not available then we ourselves are ready to hang them. If not today then in at least coming four days the accused should be hanged," she added.

"Nirbhaya is a symbol of justice if she is not given justice then how other victims will get justice," she added.

Another protestor said, "If hanging of accused in this case is not done then there will be cases of rape and murder in future too. With the hanging, people will get afraid and think about committing such a crime."

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in 2012.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by one of the four convicts in the case tomorrow.

Out of six persons, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another committed suicide in Tihar jail.

The four convicts -- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan, and Vinay -- had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by a trial court in September 2013. (ANI)

