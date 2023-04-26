Delhi Public School gets bomb threat via email, no suspicious object found so far

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Panic spread at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road here in the national capital on Wednesday morning after school authorities received a bomb threat via an e-mail.

Soon after the threat, school premises was vacated, and a team of Delhi police conducted a thorough search operation of the premises.

Delhi police officials said that no suspicious object was found on the school premises.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, earlier in the day, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail.

"There is no threat as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings," said DCP South East, Rajesh Deo told reporters at DPS, Mathura Road.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Earlier on April 12, A bomb threat via email to a school in the national capital was a hoax, Delhi Police said.

The police said that the SWAT team reached the spot and conducted a search operation in which various rounds of search were made, and it turned out to be a hoax.

Last November, a similar threat e-mail was traced to a Germany-based server, the police had said. (ANI)