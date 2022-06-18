Delhi: Rainfall makes weather pleasant, brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The weather on Saturday morning turned pleasant in Delhi after the national capital received rainfall.

The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped drastically from over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days to less than 35 degrees Celsius.

Relieved from the heatwave, the Delhiites welcomed the much-awaited downpour and shared videos and pictures on social media.

As per India Meteorological Department's forecast on Saturday, Delhi is likely to experience a 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the IMD predicted, "Under the influence of Western Disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during the next five days."

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on June 17 and over Punjab on June 17, 18 and June 20. (ANI)