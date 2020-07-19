Delhi rains: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A body has been found under Delhi's Minto Bridge, after heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging in the national capital on Sunday morning.

The body has been identified as Kundan Singh by his co-worker, Noor Alam.



"We work together as drivers. At around 8 am, my employer called and asked me to check the Minto Bridge area where one of our vehicles was stuck. We reached here and saw that the whole vehicle was submerged. We identified our driver from his cap and t-shirt, and once the body was pulled out, we could confirm that it was Kundan Singh, my co-worker," Alam told ANI.

Ram Niwas Meena, who works in the engineering department as a trackman in the New Delhi yard, pulled Singh's body out of the waterlogged area.



Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "I was on duty on the track above the bridge when I saw the body floating in the water underneath. I came down as soon as possible and pulled the body out, it was floating in front of the bus."

Earlier today, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board.



India Meteorological Department, on early Sunday morning, had predicted that the rain and thundershowers with lightning were likely to continue for next two-three hours in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

