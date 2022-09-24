Delhi rains: Stretches commuters should avoid because of waterlogging, potholes

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Amid incessant spell of rainfall in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday night advised commuters to avoid certain stretches because of waterlogging, potholes and uprooting of trees.

Due to incessant rains in Delhi, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes.

"Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Traffic Police said that Libaspur underpass on GT Road, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road, CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road, Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road, Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1, near Sainik Farm on MB Road, stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road, near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg, From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg, Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg and under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road have been waterlogged and commuters should avoid these roads.

The trees are uprooted on following routes-- Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg, Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road, near the Qutb Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road, near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road, near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road, near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road, near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road, behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road, near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg, Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road, stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road, near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg, near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg, RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road, Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road, near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.

The potholes are located in Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road, Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road, near RML hospital on Talkatora road, near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog, Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road, near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri and MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same.



The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.

This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."

It informed that a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana on 23rd; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 23rs & 24th September 2022."

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today, it added.

It further informed about the expectation for widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also informed that the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celcius was reported on Thursday at Ridge (Delhi) over the plains while the maximum temperature was "marked below normal (-5.1 degree Celcius of less) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. (ANI)

