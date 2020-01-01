Delhi: Rajasthan roadways bus overturns, one dead

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A Rajasthan roadways bus overturned after hitting a divider while moving through a flyover near Bhikaji Cama place here on Wednesday.

"A call was received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) control room that a bus has overturned in front of the Hyatt hotel. As many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The bus was not carrying any passenger when the incident took place," said a police official.

During the treatment, the driver survived however the conductor could not be saved. (ANI)

