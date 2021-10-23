Delhi rape case: DCW issues notice to Delhi police seeking detailed action taken report by October 26

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): A day after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Ranjit Nagar, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to Delhi police in this matter on Saturday.

In the notice, Maliwal said, "The Delhi Commission for Women has received information regarding the rape of a girl child in Ranjeet Nagar area of Delhi on 22.10.2021. The Corrunission has been informed that a 7-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a 10 rupee note and thereafter raped her brutally."

Maliwal further in the notice said, "The father of the girl took her to a nearby hospital but since her bleeding did not stop; she was referred to another hospital, where she is admitted presently in a critical condition."



Terming the incident a "serious matter", Maliwal directed the Delhi Police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and details of the accused arrested, to the Commission.

"If the accused(s) have not been arrested, please provide the steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused(s)," read the notice.

She also directed the Delhi Police to submit a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 26.10.2021," said the notice.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who is suspected to be in his twenties, in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar on Friday. (ANI)

