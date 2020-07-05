Delhi: Rapid antigen detection test compulsory for high-risk group of individuals

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi health department on Sunday instructed all health care facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with ILI symptoms, patients admitted with SARI and other diseases who visit their facilities.

In an order issued on Sunday, the health department said, "All health care facilities are required to carry out compulsory 'rapid antigen detection testing' of a high-risk group of individuals who visit their facility."

In the order, the Delhi health department informed about who all will be considered as 'high-risk group of individual'.

The high-risk group include all individuals/patients with ILI symptoms and all patients admitted with SARI.

The high-risk group will also include all asymptomatic patients admitted or seeking admission of high-risk group--patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patient including HIV positive, patients with malignant disease, transplant patients and elderly patients (above 65 years of age) with co-morbidities

All asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol-generating interventions are also included in high-risk groups.

According to medical experts, 'rapid antigen detection testing' will help to keep a track of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients and detection of the COVID-19 patients on a larger scale within a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 63 deaths and 2,244 new COVID-19 positive cases. Total number of positive cases stands at 99,444 including 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths, as per the health department. (ANI)