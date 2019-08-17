Representative image
Delhi: Ratul Puri's NBW application to be heard on Aug 19, ED to file reply

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri's plea seeking cancellation of Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him will be heard on Monday while Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also expected to file a reply in the court on the matter.
Puri had got interim protection from arresting from Delhi High Court in August 14. He has sought cancellation of NBW contending that he is available for joining the probe and hence the warrant should be cancelled.
Earlier while cancelling to put a stay on the NBW issued against Puri, Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar had also asked the ED to file reply on the same.
Special Public Prosecutor in Agusta Westland case DP Singh has said that he will be filing a response on Puri's application and would urge the court to not stay the NBW order.
"I will file a response on the application. The warrant should not be stayed. This is an attempt to confuse the court with multiple petitions. When he is called he doesn't come and then expressed interest to appear on August 15", Singh said.
Whereas Puri's Counsel Vijay Aggarwal argued that his client has already got interim protection from Delhi High Court and is will to join the investigation.
"Puri has sent emails also to the ED officials to join the investigation. But ED is not responding", Puri's counsel said.
Knocking the doors of the court seeking cancellation of NBW, Puri in his plea has stated that his interest to join probe is not being responded.
"I am willing to join the investigation on August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. onwards and also thereafter as per your directions," said Puri in his mail sent to the agency on August 14.
The same special court had on 9th August issued NBW (Non-Bailable Warrant) against Businessman Ratul Puri in Agusta Westland money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar had allowed the plea of ED seeking issuance of NBW against him as ED claimed that he has not joined the probe from last many days despite several summons.
However, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted him interim protection from arrest till August 20 in connection with the money laundering case.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

