Delhi receives light rainfall

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The national capital witnessed light rain showers on Sunday morning after a change in weather last night. Parts of the city received heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had tweeted: "Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Aurangabad, Ahodal, Aligarh, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteshwar, Khatoli, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Mathura, Hathras, Alwar, Sambhal, Narora, Agra, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Etah, Badahun during the next 2 hours." (ANI)

