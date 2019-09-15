Delhi receives light showers, AQI improves to 'satisfactory'

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday received light rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places, in the morning.

According to Skymet, Delhi-NCR witnessed rain showers due to the low-pressure area persisting in the central parts of the country. At present, the weather system is over north Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius with relative humidity oscillating between 85 per cent to 91 per cent.

According to the weather forecasting agency, Delhi-NCR will receive moderate rainfall on Monday (Sept 16) and Tuesday (Sept 17) due to certain weather activities.

It should be noted that due to the rain the quality of air in Delhi has improved to 'satisfactory' level with Air Quality Index docking at 56.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 49 at 8:30 am, while in Mathura road it was 54.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The Air Quality Index near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 44, 76 and 70, respectively, according to SAFAR. (ANI)

