Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi receives light showers, AQI improves to 'satisfactory'

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday received light rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places, in the morning.
According to Skymet, Delhi-NCR witnessed rain showers due to the low-pressure area persisting in the central parts of the country. At present, the weather system is over north Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.
The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius with relative humidity oscillating between 85 per cent to 91 per cent.
According to the weather forecasting agency, Delhi-NCR will receive moderate rainfall on Monday (Sept 16) and Tuesday (Sept 17) due to certain weather activities.
It should be noted that due to the rain the quality of air in Delhi has improved to 'satisfactory' level with Air Quality Index docking at 56.
At Dhirpur, the AQI was 49 at 8:30 am, while in Mathura road it was 54.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.
The Air Quality Index near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 44, 76 and 70, respectively, according to SAFAR. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:35 IST

Roadmap chalked out with IIM will help achieve dollar 1 trillion...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that a roadmap is being chalked out with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow for the comprehensive development of the state that will help in achieving its goal of dollar 1 tri

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:59 IST

Youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir want to take part in sports,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir want to take part in sports and his ministry is actively making plans for different cities and villages of the region

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:55 IST

Rajasthan: 25-year old woman abducted, gang-raped by three bike-borne men

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A 25-year old woman was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by three bike-borne men in Dholpur, Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:52 IST

'Super emergency': Mamata Banerjee takes aim at Modi govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:11 IST

UP: Locals risk their lives to cross river via broken bridge

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): People of Majha Kalan and adjacent villages of Basti Division, Uttar Pradesh, risk their lives to cross the river here through a damaged wooden bridge, a portion of which has collapsed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:44 IST

Rajasthan: SDRF rescues locals stranded in flood-affected areas...

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team rescued locals who were stranded in the flood-affected areas in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:44 IST

IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, UP

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:34 IST

Ludhiana: One dead, another injured in firing following altercation

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): One person died while another was injured in an incident of firing that took place following an altercation here at a birthday party early on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:39 IST

Patna: 5 held with brown sugar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Patna Police on Saturday arrested five people here and seized around 300 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:32 IST

WB: Forest Range Officer creates garden using plastic bottles,...

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using 1,100 waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:30 IST

Shivamogga: Environmentalist preserves 500 varieties of herbal...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): A city-based environmentalist, B.Venkatagiri has exemplified his dedication and concern for environmental causes by planting and preserving about 500 herbal plants and creating an extensive garden at his house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:28 IST

Assam Congress begins campaign to meet people left out of final NRC

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Assam Congress on Saturday flagged off a campaign to meet people left out of final National Register of Citizen (NRC) list.

Read More
iocl