Thin layer of haze lingers over Rajpath in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)
Thin layer of haze lingers over Rajpath in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

Delhi receives mild showers, AQI remains in 'moderate' category

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As winters have already arrived in Delhi, several parts of national capital received rain showers on Wednesday, however even after dampening rain, a thin layer of haze lingered over a few places in the city.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid and upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 27°N.
"Under its influence, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin.
The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi will hover at 27.9 degrees Celcius and 14.5 degrees Celcius, respectively.
After a short spell of rain, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 109 at 4:45 pm, which falls in the 'moderate' category.
However, a thin layer of pollution was seen near Rajpath here. In Wazirpur, at PM2.5 the AQI was docked at 187 whereas in Anand Vihar at PM2.5 the AQI was recorded at 257, falling in the 'moderate' and 'poor category respectively.
The AQI at Rajpath and India Gate stood at 130 - in 'moderate' category.
The air quality in some of the areas of the national capital has improved to the moderate category while some regions still remain engulfed in the poor air quality.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants.

Read More
iocl