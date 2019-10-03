Delhi receives terror threat, raids at 9 locations

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Special Cell is carrying out raids at several locations in the national capital after receiving inputs on a possible terror strike, police said on Thursday.

So far raids were conducted in around nine to ten locations, however, no suspect has been arrested, police said.

The searches and anti-terror measures are being continued as inputs by the intelligence agency are treated as extremely credible, sources said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

