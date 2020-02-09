Delhi recorded 62.59 per cent voter turnout in Assembly elections: CEO

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections was 62. 95 per cent, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Sunday.

"The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 per cent. It is about 2 per cent more than the last Lok Sabha elections. It is, however, less than the turnout in the last Assembly polls held in 2015," Singh said at a press conference here.

The Delhi CEO added that "the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency at 71.6 per cent while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 per cent."

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. (ANI)