Delhi records 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 6,17,005 in total

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi on Sunday reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the Delhi government informed.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 6,17,005, including 10,148 active cases and 5,96,580 recoveries.

The death toll now stands at 10,277.

As many as 46,001 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests were conducted on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the third wave of the coronavirus, which hit the city in October, was now over.

"Delhi fought a war against the COVID-19 pandemic and today, the third wave of coronavirus is under control," Kejriwal had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Health Ministry, 29,690 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. The country's death toll stands at 1,45,477 after 341 deaths. (ANI)