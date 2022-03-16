Delhi records 131 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The national capital recorded 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the state Health Department.

The positivity rate for the day currently stands at 0.42 per cent. A total of 31,062 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,63,201.

During the last 24 hours, 165 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 18,36,401.

Two people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital currently stands at 26,143.



There are currently 657 active cases of the virus in Delhi.

There are currently 106 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 51 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 55 being confirmed cases of the virus. 471 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, a total of 30,326 vaccination doses have been administered during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 3,390 people have been administered the first dose and 24,987 people have received the second dose. 1,949 beneficiaries have received their precaution dose during the last 24 hours. A total of 4,31,877 precaution doses have been administered so far.

During the last 24 hours, 5,627 beneficiaries of 15-17 age group were vaccinated with their first dose, pushing the cumulative beneficiaries in this age bracket to 16,23,038.

To date, a total of 3,17,99,228 vaccination doses have been administered, with 1,73,37,450 patients being given the first dose and 1,40,29,901 having received the second dose. (ANI)

