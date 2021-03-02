Delhi records 217 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Delhi reported 217 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With these new cases, the cumulative count has gone up to 6,39,681 and as many as 6,27,227 patients have recovered in the national capital, said the Delhi government.

As the national capital has not registered any new COVID-19 deaths, the cumulative toll remained at 10,911.

Presently, a total of 1,543 cases are active in the national capital.

Delhi has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.12 per cent and case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.71 per cent, the government said.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Ministry, the country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51 per cent of total positive cases.

It also informed that over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.



As many as 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first dose of COVID vaccine from Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, it added. (ANI)