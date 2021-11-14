Delhi records 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death during last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one death during the last 24 hours while its positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the state health department here on Sunday.

According to the data, there has been an improvement from the positivity rate of 0.10 per cent on Saturday. A total of 54,161 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, down from 58,483 samples tested the previous day.

During the last 24 hours, 47 people recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 98.23 per cent.

One death was recorded during the same time frame, taking the Covid death rate in Delhi to 1.74 per cent.

The current active cases in Delhi are 349, out of which 158 patients are currently in home isolation.

In April, May this year, Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic, claiming scores of lives and swamped hospitals with patients, causing a shortage of medical oxygen.

The national capital, on April 20, clocked nearly 29,000 cases in a single day, taking the positivity rate to a record high of 36.2 per cent.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Delhi has recorded 14,40,424 Covid cases out of which 14,14,981 people have been discharged while 25,094 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Out of 54,161 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 44,843 samples have been tested using the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat kits while 9,318 samples have been tested using the Rapid Antigen kits. A total of 3,00,84,879 samples have been tested so far in the national capital.

During the last 24 hours, 1,13,420 Covid vaccine doses were administered, out of which 38,043 people were administered their first dose while 75,377 people were given their second dose of the vaccine. To date, 2,12,39,154 vaccine doses have been administered. out of which 1,33,14,258 people have been given their first dose while 79,24,896 people have been administered the second dose.

Total number of containment zones active as of Sunday in Delhi is 125. (ANI)