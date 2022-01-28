Delhi records 4,044 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 8.60 pc

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi continues to register a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 4,044 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate was 8.60 per cent.

According to Delhi Health Department, 8,042 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,64,411. With the death of 25 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,769.

The city has 29,152 active COVID-19 cases of which 23,153 are currently in home isolation.



As per the bulletin, 1,928 patients were admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this 123 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 1,805 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of these 1,805 patients, 1,463 are from Delhi while 342 are from outside.

During the last 24 hours, 70,267 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 26,889 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 30,059 people have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, 12,095 children aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the first dose in the aforementioned age bracket to 7,86,306.

A total of 2,94,15,714 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,69,29,867 people have received their first dose while 1,22,38,197 people have received their second dose in Delhi. (ANI)

