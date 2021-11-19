Delhi records 47 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): New Delhi recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 14,40,575, as per the state health ministry.

The national capital recorded no death for the third consecutive day, hence the death toll stands at 25,095.

The total number of active cases in the city mounts to 362. The rate of infection in Delhi is 0.08 per cent and the death rate is 1.74 per cent.



As many as 31 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,118. The recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,919 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,28,762. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,242 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,85,132. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. (ANI)

