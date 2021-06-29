Delhi records 59 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; lowest this year

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi recorded this year's lowest single-day spike on Monday with 59 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The national capital had witnessed 85 fresh COVID infections on Saturday that was the lowest in this year before today.

According to the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government on Monday, the national capital registered 72 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,07,473.

The active number of COVID cases in the national capital stands at 1,553.

The new cases pushed the cumulative caseload of the national capital to 14,33,993 while the new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll to 24,967.

The positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 58,895 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The fatality rate in the national capital currently stands at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 47,407 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 11,488 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,13,36,772 tests have been done so far.

According to the bulletin, 9,558 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while cumulative 73,46,117 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.

The Delhi government has also allowed gymnasiums to open with 50 per cent capacity and permitted weddings at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons from Monday.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)