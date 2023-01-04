Delhi records 6 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The national capital logged 6 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with the case positivity rate at 0.13 per cent, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

With the fresh infections, the active cases in the Capital stand at 30.

Further, according to the bulletin, 10 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,80,699.

However, with no death from Covid-19 reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,521.

As part of the ongoing countrywide vaccination drive, 1,023 Covid vaccine shots were administered in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,73,62,764.

Also, as many as 4,562 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the Capital to 4,06,16,500.

The bulletin further informed that Delhi has, so far, not reported any cases of Omicron BF.7 sub-variant, the new Covid strain blamed for the explosion in cases in neighbouring China, Japan and several other countries.

It added that the Centre has instructed the Delhi government to ensure genome sequencing of every reported case.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded a total of 175 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases over the last 24 hours, the active caseload in the country currently stands at 2,570.

Further, according to the Health ministry, the country logged a total of 187 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 4,41,45,854. The current recovery rate in the country is at 98.8 per cent, it added. (ANI)