Delhi records 623 fresh COVID-19 infections; 62 deaths, lowest since April 11

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): With 623 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded the lowest single-day count since March 18, while the positivity rate further dropped to 0.88 per cent.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks. On March 18, the city had recorded 607 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday, as many as 1,423 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while 62 people succumbed to the disease in the said period, which is the lowest since April 11 when 48 deaths were recorded.

As per the government data, 70,813 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,93,73,093 tests were conducted so far. The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,26,863 including 10,178 active cases, 13,92,386 recoveries and 24,299 deaths.

As many as 56,623 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 54,10,147 people have been vaccinated so far in the national capital.

On April 20, Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened. (ANI)