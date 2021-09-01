Delhi records highest September rainfall in past 19 years: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist noted that it was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

"There has been heavy rainfall in Delhi. It started yesterday and we already have 2-3 spells. It was around 11.2 cm rain, particularly in Safdarjung and Lodhi road area. In 19 years, it is the highest rain in September," Senior Scientist, RK Jenamani said.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Delhi today and Jenamani said that the national capital received record rainfall in the last 24 hours.



"This is the fifth-highest rainfall in 24 hours in Delhi. Delhi received about 19-20 cm of rain in the last 27 hours. Surely, it is a record rainfall. We've issued an orange alert for today," he added.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts. The vehicular movement was also affected due to the incessant rainfall.

Rainfall has been predicted in the metropolis for the next few days till September 4.

The national capital had recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, which is around 31 per cent (209.4 mm) below normal for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics. (ANI)

