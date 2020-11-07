Delhi records highest single-day spike of 7,178 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 7,178 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count of cases to 4,23,831.

The city has been seeing a relatively high number of cases for the past few days and has reported over 6,700 new cases for the past three days

Delhi had seen 6,715 cases on Thursday, 6,842 cases on Wednesday and 6,725 cases on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government, 6,121 more people recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to 3,77,276.

However, sixty-four more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 6,833.

Delhi has 39,722 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)