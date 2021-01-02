Delhi records less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 7 months

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi recorded 494 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rise in seven months, an official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 6,26,448, while the death toll has mounted to 10,561 with 14 new fatalities.

Taking on Twitter, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has recorded less than 500 cases in seven months, since May 17, 2020. The positivity rate remained unchanged at 0.73 per cent.



"First time less than 500 cases in 7 months (since 17 May). Positivity reduced to 0.73 per cent from 15.26 per cent on November 7. Positivity less than 1 per cent for last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5,342 from 44,456 on November 13. Though 3rd wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions," Jain tweeted.

With 496 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, the overall recovered cases have surged to 6,10,535.

Meanwhile, all the states and Union territories have conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination today. (ANI)

