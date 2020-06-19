Delhi records maximum temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A maximum temperature of 46.4°C was recorded in the national capital on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season's highest. It crossed the season's previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020," said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.(ANI)

