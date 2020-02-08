Delhi records over 57 pc voter turnout

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 57 per cent in the Assembly election, the polling for which was held on Saturday, according to the Election Commission officials.

However, the final figure is yet to be out since voting has not concluded at several polling stations.

"The voter turnout data is in the public domain. It is 57.06 per cent. This is the tentative data, because the voting has not yet concluded not in many locations. At many polling stations, there was a long queue even at 6 pm," Delhi's Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain said the elections took place peacefully and smoothly. He informed that a total of 672 candidates were in the fray and more than 98,000 officials were deployed for the polling.

The counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)