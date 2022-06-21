Delhi registers 1,060 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,060 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

The corona infection rate has increased to 10.09 per cent. Before this, on January 26, the infection rate was recorded at 10.59 per cent.

Delhi's total COVID-19 active cumulative positive cases stand at 19,23,149.

The national capital recorded 5,375 active cases of which 4,095 are in home isolation. There are 265 active containment zones in the national capital.

As many as 1,221 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries in the city is 18,91,536.



The bulletin said that 3,88,87,014 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far.

Delhi administered 14,533 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 856 beneficiaries got their first dose while 2,334 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 11,343 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 13,61,751.

It said 329 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group got the vaccine in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of beneficiaries in this age group to 18,25,224.

Six people succumbed to the disease in the capital city during the period, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 26,238.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,530 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

