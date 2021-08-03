Delhi report 50 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi government health bulletin said on Tuesday that the city has . 519 active cases.

The total count of cases in the city now stands at 14,36,451 out of which 14,10,874 patients have recovered from the disease and 25,058 have died due to the virus.

"The daily positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.08 per cent while cumulative positivity rate is 6.04 per cent. The case fatality rate is currently at 1.74 per cent," the bulletin said.

A total of 39,498 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 24,778 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,38,56,988 tests have been done so far.

The bulletin said that 91,100 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 1,01,34,821 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far of which 74,20,159 have received the first dose of COVID-19 and 27,14,662 beneficiaries have got both doses.

Delhi reported 85 new cases on August 1 and 51 cases on Monday. (ANI)