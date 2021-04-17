Delhi reported around 24,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi has reported around 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and there is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

This is the highest single-day cases in the national capital. Delhi had reported 19,486 new coronavirus cases and 141 deaths on Friday.

Kejriwal said Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds and oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply.

He said COVID-19 cases were rising sharply and the government will take necessary steps to prevent spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said he has spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for increasing availability of beds and increasing oxygen supply.

"I hope that we add 6,000 beds in two or three days. No one knows when the peak will come. The central government gave 4,100 beds in November but this time only 1,800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients," he added. (ANI)