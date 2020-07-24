Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389.

Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.

It said that 1,866 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative figure now stands at 1,10, 931.

The bulletin said 32 deaths were reported in the national capital on Friday taking the total count to 3,777.

It said 5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Friday and a total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.

The number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 47,828.

The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 86.4 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 2.94 per cent, the Delhi Government said.

With the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 12,87,945 on Friday. The death count has crossed 30,500 with 740 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)