Delhi reports 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The national capital reported 1,109 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 5,559.

As many as 1,687 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the city to 19,60,902.

Nine patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,420.

As many as 3,954 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 19 patients are admitted to hospitals.



A total of 9,874 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID.

As many as 16,859 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi of which 952 beneficiaries were of the first dose, 2,449 were of the second dose while 13,458 received the precaution dose.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

On Friday, India reported 15,754 COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry also informed that the total cases in the country have now gone up to 4,43,27,890.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,01,166 which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

