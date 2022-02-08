Delhi reports 1,114 new cases of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate dipping to 2.28 per cent, said the state health department on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, a total of 48,792 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count of COVID-19 in the national capital has gone up to 18,46,198.

During the last 24 hours, 2,079 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 18,13,280.

12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus currently stands at 26,010.

There are currently 6,908 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 4,843 are in home isolation. There are currently 25,875 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 875 patients admitted in hospitals">hospitals across Delhi, of which 68 are suspected to have COVID-19 while 807 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of the 807 confirmed cases, 609 are from the national capital while 198 are from outside Delhi.

Of the confirmed patients of COVID-19, 367 are currently on ICU support, 298 on Oxygen support and 84 on ventilator support in a serious condition.

As per the bulletin, 94.32 per cent of hospital beds are empty, with only 875 out of 15,416 beds being occupied by the patients. 96.91 per cent of beds are vacant in COVID care centres, with only 143 beds being occupied by the patients. Lastly, 99.49 per cent of beds are empty in COVID health centres, with only one out of 198 beds being occupied by patients.

During the last 24 hours, 1,00,659 COVID vaccination doses were administered as per the bulletin, with 21,305 people receiving the first dose and 71,104 patients receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Additionally, 8,250 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 during the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose to 3,24,802.

During the last 24 hours, 38,829 beneficiaries in the age-bracket of 15-18 were vaccinated, taking the cumulative first dose figures for the above-mentioned age bracket to 9,61,552.

To date, a total of 3,00,64,513 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 1,70,97,826 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 1,26,41,885 people have received their second dose. (ANI)