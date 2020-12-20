Delhi reports 1,139 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,139 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital to 10,358.

According to the Delhi health department, 32 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours surging the death toll to 10,251. The Case Fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.66 per cent.

A total of 2,168 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,95,305 here.

The total cases in Delhi currently stand at 6,15,914, the department stated. The cumulative positive rate in Delhi stands at 7.98 per cent.

A total of 47,460 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 39,870 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)