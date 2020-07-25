Delhi reports 1,142 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate goes up to 87.29 pc

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 1,142 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,531.

A Delhi Government bulletin said there are 12,657 active cases in the national capital. With 2,137 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the cumulative figure has gone up to 1,13,068.

Delhi's recovery rate now stands at 87.29 per cent which is an improvement over Friday's recovery rate of 86.40.

The city reported 29 more deaths due to the virus on Saturday taking the toll to 3,806.

The bulletin said 5,690 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,819 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday.

A total of 9,29,244 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 48,907.

India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 13,36,861 with 48,916 new cases were reported on Saturday. (ANI)