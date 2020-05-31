Delhi reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): As many as 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday.

"With 1,163 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Delhi, the total number of cases in the national capital has spiked to 18,549," reads an official statement.

The government also confirmed that 18 new deaths were reported today due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 416.

Till now, a total of 53 zones in the national capital have been de-contained. The total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 122.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

