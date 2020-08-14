Delhi reports 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,50,652.

According to the bulletin of the Delhi government's health department, a total of 11 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,178 deaths.

There are 11,366 active cases in the national capital.

As many as 790 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated today, taking the number of such patients to 1,35,108.

A total of 12,73,140 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi so far including 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 9,324 Rapid antigen tests which were conducted today.

There are 523 containment zones in the national capital, according to the bulletin.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)