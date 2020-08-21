Delhi reports 1,215 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 1,215 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,57,354 in the national capital.

According to the government data, 1,059 discharges or recoveries were also reported on Thursday. The total number of cases includes 1,41,826 recovered cases, 11,271 active cases and 4,257 deaths.

The health department also informed that as many as 6,010 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 10,994 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today.

A total of 13,75,193 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stood at 72,378.

India's coronavirus count breached the 28-lakh mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)