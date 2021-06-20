Delhi reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Feb 16

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi continues to witness a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 124 new cases and 0.17 positivity rate reported in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government's health bulletin.

This is the least number of COVID-19 cases reported in a day after February 16, when the national capital registered 94 cases. The positivity rate was 0.17 per cent, even on February 16.

Over a span of 24 hours, seven deaths and 398 recoveries were reported.

As per the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the national capital stands at 2,091, lowest since March 11, 2020.

The recovery rate has touched 98.11 per cent, highest February 21 this year when the metropolis recorded 98.12 per cent recovery rate.

The cumulative positive cases registered in the state are 1432292, while the cumulative positivity rate is 6.89 per cent. Delhi's death toll currently stands at 24,914 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. So far, 1405287 patients have been discharged.

In order to curb the disease, 86,131 people were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. From these, 60,443 were first dose beneficiaries and 25,688 for second. A total of 65,10,297 people have been vaccinated in the national capital so far. (ANI)